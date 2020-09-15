Editor's note: Due to the upcoming weather forecast, the Alabama Department of Transportation has rescheduled the closure of the westbound ramps at Exit 2 (Mooresville Road).
The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that both westbound Interstate 565 ramps at Exit 2 (Mooresville Road) will temporarily close, beginning about 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 for continuing work on a $14.3 million interstate widening and resurfacing project. Work, which was initially set to begin Wednesday, will be weather permitting.
Westbound traffic to and from Mooresville Road will instead use Exit 3 (Greenbrier Road) and the service roads parallel to I-565. The closure is expected to remain in place about two months, according to ALDOT.
In the first major project funded by the Rebuild Alabama Act, Reed Contracting will resurface more than 7 miles of I-565 from just west of Exit 1 (I-65) to just west of Exit 7 (County Line Road) after widening some sections of roadway to expand the interstate to three travel lanes in each direction.
Work requiring single-lane closures may occur between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, but two travel lanes will remain open in each direction between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.