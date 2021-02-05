Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Snow may mix in. Low 33F. E winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.