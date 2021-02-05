One of the individuals arrested in relation to a burglary at Mildred's Restaurant in Ardmore escaped the Limestone County Jail only to be recaptured a few hours later.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Geovannis Rodriguez escaped the jail around 7:30 p.m. Friday. He had been arrested Tuesday on charges of third-degree possession of a forged instrument and third-degree burglary, stemming from the Mildred's burglary and checks that were stolen from Willow Contracting in Lester.
Limestone Correctional Facility dogs assisted deputies in the search.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.