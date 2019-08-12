The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning in effect from 7 p.m. today through 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Head index values are expected to soar to near 114 degrees as temperatures reach the upper 90s with dew points in the mid-70s.
Those working outside are at risk for heat stress or heat stroke if precautions aren't taken. Counties impacted include Limestone, Madison, Marshall, Cullman, Morgan, Lawrence, Franklin, Colbert, Lauderdale and Lincoln County in southern middle Tennessee.
“When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening,” said the NWS advisory. “Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.