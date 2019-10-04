UPDATED 3:01 p.m.: The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the case. The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
Limestone County authorities have a person in custody in connection with an armed robbery at PT Welding & Custom Trailers in the 20000 block of Harris Station Road in Tanner.
According to dispatch reports, there were possibly three suspects armed with guns. They were last seen traveling north on Harris Station Road in a brown Ford Focus. One of the suspects was wearing a black shirt with white stripes, according to a tweet from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
