State and local officials are continuing to investigate the cause of Wednesday's three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an infant girl.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson identified the infant as 11-month-old Everly Derringer. According to dispatch reports, the child was restrained in the back seat of a vehicle that was involved in the crash.
Rescue crews had to use extrication equipment to free the child.
The crash occurred at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Elm Street and U.S. 31. Johnson said three people were injured. One was taken to Huntsville Hospital and the others were taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital.
According to dispatch reports, injuries included lacerations and neck and back injuries. The names of those injured and their conditions were not immediately available. Johnson could not comment on how the wreck occurred.
The intersection was closed for more than two hours as emergency and law enforcement personnel worked the scene.
