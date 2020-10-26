Lindsay Lane, from the roundabout to Pepper Road, in Athens is closed while Athens Gas responds to a gas leak, according to an alert from the City of Athens.
Athens Gas Manager Steve Carter said the area could be closed until 11 p.m. Monday. Crews are coordinating with underground utilities, including underground communications, and working to make repairs to a gas tap.
Drivers are cautioned to find an alternate route and expect delays in the area. Carter said there is no need for evacuations at this time, and homeowners will be allowed to get to their homes.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
