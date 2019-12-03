A man suffered a head injury today when he fell from a cotton truck at a gin in the Reid community, according to emergency radio dispatches.
An AirEvac helicopter was called because of the length of the fall and took him to Huntsville Hospital. His condition was not available because his name was not available.
The accident occurred about 9:30 a.m. at Associated Growers Cotton Gin at Ripley and Brownsferry roads.
The man, believed to be 55 to 60 years old, was on the top of the truck trying to apply a tarp when the accident occurred. He struck his head on a steel rail and fell about 15 feet to the ground, according to dispatch reports. He suffered a head injury and lacerations but was conscious and talking at the scene.
The News Courier will update this story as information is made available.
