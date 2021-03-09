UPDATE (7:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 9): The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has announced missing 13-year-old Leeia Yvonne Long has been found and "is doing good." Sheriff Mike Blakely thanked all who helped share information during the search. The original story can be read below.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Limestone County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Athens.
ALEA issued a missing child alert Tuesday for Leeia Yvonne Long. She was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday near Edgewood Road and "may be in danger."
Long is listed as a white female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
"If you know the whereabouts of the person below, immediately call 911," ALEA said with the alert. "If you have any information about this missing person, contact the Limestone County Sheriff's Office at (256) 232-0111."
Visit https://tinyurl.com/s46zr9w for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.