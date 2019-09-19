UPDATE: As of 6 p.m. Thursday, phone service had been restored to Limestone County offices and the News Courier.
The News Courier joins the growing list of organizations announcing their phone lines are down. Employees can be reached the following ways:
• On Facebook at fb.me/AthensNewsCourier
• On Twitter at twitter.com/newscourier
• By email — for advertising, heather@athensnews-courier.com; for the newsroom, newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com; for classifieds, classifieds@athensnews-courier.com; and for circulation, assist@athensnews-courier.com
We will update this and other stories related to the outage as information becomes available.
