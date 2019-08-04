The victim in a single-vehicle wreck Saturday night in Limestone County has been identified by officials as Maria Leeanne Holt.
Alabama State Troopers said Holt, 16, was traveling on Parker Road, 7 miles southwest of Athens, when the Pontiac G6 she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Records show the wreck occurred around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.
Troopers continue to investigate. The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
