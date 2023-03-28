A Huntsville Police Department officer died after a shooting Tuesday in the 4600 block of Governors House Drive. Another officer suffered life-threatening injuries, according to release from the City of Huntsville.
The officer died due to his injuries at Huntsville Hospital and the second officer underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition, according to the release. Their identities have not been released.
“This is a devastating loss for the our department, the Huntsville community and the State of Alabama,” HPD Chief Kirk Giles said. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family as they mourn their loved one who made the ultimate sacrifice. As we grieve with our fallen officer’s family, we have another officer fighting for his life. Please keep all our officers and the entire department in your prayers.”
According to the news release, The deceased HPD officer was transported by Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill on Tuesday night to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday morning, the release said.
“This is a painful night for the City of Huntsville and for our police family,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “We are heartbroken. Words cannot express our loss. We have been overwhelmed by the show of love and support from our community, and we stand united with our police officers and their families in this tragic moment.”
The Huntsville Police Department would like to thank the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department for assistance answering calls in the City of Huntsville while HPD officers grieve this tragic loss.
Huntsville Police has requested the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) lead the investigation.
The officers responded to a shooting call at 4:45 p.m. and found a female shooting victim on the scene, according to the first release of information from Huntsville.
The offender barricaded himself inside an apartment at the scene, according to the release.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted Huntsville Police and the offender was apprehended about 6:20 p.m., according to the news release. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson issued the following statement:
“Please join us in sharing prayers and thoughts of support for our fellow officers in Huntsville, not only the two officers who have been shot, but the entire police force and their families.”
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office issues a statement that reads, "Our thoughts and prayers are with our Huntsville Police Department family! We ask everyone to keep the two officers that were injured while responding to a call this afternoon in their prayers!"
Many other Alabama agencies have issued statements of support for the Huntsville Police Department and the families of the officers.
Governor Kay Ivey also released a statement following the shooting.
"I am devastated to learn the news that two Huntsville police officers were shot in the line of duty this evening. I ask the people of Alabama to join me in prayer for these heroes and their family, friends and community," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.