UPDATE: As of 6 p.m. Thursday, phone service had been restored to Limestone County offices and the News Courier.
Landlines at the Athens Police Department and Limestone County Sheriff's Office are down.
For all emergencies, call 911. APD officers can receive emails and cellphone calls for non-emergencies.
LCSO can be reached temporarily at 256-321-2367 for non-emergencies. They will also be monitoring social media messages and email.
The Limestone County Commission reported a massive power outage overnight had also left lines down at the commission office, county courthouse, Washington Street courthouse annex, Clinton Street annex and judicial center.
