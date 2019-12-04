The Limestone Correctional Facility has completed a head count of its inmates and found no inmates are missing, an official said.
Limestone County Sheriff's Deputy and public information officer Stephen Young said prison officials confirmed to the Sheriff's Office that no inmates were missing. He said the report of two missing inmates was made by someone performing work at the prison who claimed to see two men wearing white go through a fence.
“We responded along with (the prison dogs) and set up a perimeter,” Young said. “It turned out to be a really good drill for everybody, and it worked pretty well.”
