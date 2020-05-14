The speed limit on Forrest Street in Athens, between U.S. 31 and Lindsay Lane, is now 35 mph.
Athens City Council members approved an ordinance lowering the limit from 45 mph to 35 mph during their meeting Monday. Residential and commercial growth has increased in the area, which in turn has increased traffic.
The new speed limit will take effect immediately after publication of the ordinance in The News Courier's legals section.
"We believe safety is first, and this (recommendation) came not only from the Public Works Department but also Athens Police Department," Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said. "We will continue to monitor this (speed limit change), even into the fall. It is important to continue to monitor it."
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the speed limit needed to be lowered to 35 to improve safety.
"Several of the neighbors had asked Public Works to look at it," Johnson said. "With the road opening back up and the sidewalk, it’s safer lowering the speed. I think further growth was also considered."
Proposed April 27
The proposed ordinance was introduced by District 1 Councilman Chris Seibert at the council's April 27 meeting. The council agreed to wait until Monday's meeting to vote on it. That gave residents time to reach out to council members and voice their opinions on the proposal.
District 2 Councilman Harold Wales, who opposed lowering the speed limit at the April 27 meeting, changed his mind after hearing from various citizens and voted in favor.
"At the last council meeting, I talked about the negative points on why I didn't think this was a good idea," Wales said. "I talked about traffic bunching up and all that. I've probably heard from 25 or 30 people, emails and phone calls, sometimes both. They brought out some good points. They talked about the sidewalk being so close to the street, and that's a legitimate concern. I guess I'm going to support this. I've had several who didn't want me to support it, but the overwhelming majority wants me to support it."
District 5 Councilman Wayne Harper concurred.
"I'm the same," he said. "I had a lot of emails, and I even talked to some about splitting the difference, going with 40 (mph)."
Seibert told fellow council members, "It's pretty clear where the residents stand. The people who live there want it. The people who don't live there, some of them don't want it, but I'm not really concerned about them."
Harper added, "Well, I had some who lived there who didn't want it, or they did want it, or they live right off Forrest Street."
District 3 Council President Frank Travis told council members, "There is no ordinance we can make that we can't unmake. If there comes to be a problem or we need to adjust it, then we can always do that in the future."
Seibert thanked council members for supporting the change.
"I appreciate you guys supporting it, because it's clear the residents want it."
In the end, Seibert, Wales, Travis and Harper approved the ordinance. Council District 4 has been vacant since Joseph Cannon was elected Limestone County License Commissioner. That seat will be filled after the Aug. 25 municipal election.
