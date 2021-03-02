The suspect of a high-speed chase that started in Giles County, Tennessee, and ended in a crash Monday in Limestone County has been identified as a Toney resident.
Adam Christian Taylor, 25, faces charges of attempting to elude, reckless driving and second-degree assault stemming from the chase. Giles County Sheriff's Office notified Limestone County Sheriff's Office around 3:45 p.m. Monday that they were in high-speed pursuit of a suspect in a shooting case out of Pulaski, Tennessee.
The chase continued south on Interstate 65 into Alabama, where LCSO deputies took over. The suspect, later identified as Taylor, had used his vehicle to ram several other vehicles and force them off the road, according to LCSO.
According to emergency scanner traffic, speeds reached more than 120 mph. Taylor attempted to leave the interstate but ended up traveling the wrong direction, heading southbound onto an I-65 North on ramp toward oncoming traffic.
Taylor's vehicle then connected head-on with another vehicle. Both drivers were treated at Athens-Limestone Hospital and later released.
Taylor was taken to the Limestone County Jail after treatment. He remained there Tuesday with no bail set. In addition to charges stemming from the chase and collision, he faces charges in Giles County and could see additional charges in Limestone.
"The outcome of this pursuit could have ended much differently and with serious injuries," Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely said. "I commend my deputies for an outstanding job during the pursuit and apprehension of the shooting suspect while keeping the safety of the public a priority."
