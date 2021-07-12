Limestone County has issued a travel advisory for the intersection of Cox and Ezell roads with U.S. 72.
Limestone County District 3 Commissioner Jason Black said temporary traffic signals are being placed by the Alabama Department of Transportation at the intersection near Clements High School after a traffic accident this afternoon damaged the traffic signal.
The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency has encouraged all motorists to "drive with extreme caution in this area."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.