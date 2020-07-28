The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has taken a Tennessee man into custody following a shooting early this morning in northern Limestone County.
Samuel Hoback, 21, of Prospect, was wanted for questioning by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office after a woman was found dead at a residence in the 19000 block of Cave Branch Road. LCSO reported the victim and Hoback are both from Prospect, Tennessee, but the victim had moved in with friends in Limestone County after Hoback "shot up her residence in Prospect about a week ago," leaving her in fear for her life.
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 4 a.m. this morning and found the victim dead of an apparent gunshot wound. Hoback was located near Robinson Hollow and taken into custody around 10:30 a.m., according to emergency scanner reports.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call 256-232-0111.
