The Limestone County Sheriff's Office confirms a report was filed for theft of funds from the Limestone County Association of Volunteer Firefighters.
The report was made on January 26, 2023 for theft 1, embezzlement, for over $2,500 according to the sheriff's office.
LCSO said no arrest has been made and the investigation has been referred to the Attorney General’s Office.
At this time LCSO says it cannot verify any names or further details of the theft.
This is a developing story.
