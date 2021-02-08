U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., announced Monday that he will not seek reelection in 2022. Shelby, Alabama's longest-serving senator and the Senate's fourth-most senior member, is currently serving his sixth term.
The 86-year-old Republican has spent more than 40 years in Washington, serving first in the House and then the Senate.
“For everything, there is a season,” said Shelby in a statement Monday. “I am grateful to the people of Alabama who have put their trust in me for more than 40 years. I have been fortunate to serve in the U.S. Senate longer than any other Alabamian. During my time in the Senate, I have been given great opportunity, having chaired four committees: Appropriations, Rules, Banking and Intelligence. In these positions of leadership, I have strived to influence legislation that will have a lasting impact — creating the conditions for growth and opportunity.”
Shelby said serving in the U.S. Senate has been the opportunity of a lifetime.
“I have done my best to address challenges and find ways to improve the day-to-day lives of all Americans,” he said. “I have also focused on the economic challenges of Alabamians, increasing access to education and promoting facilities to improve the quality of schools. I have worked to enhance Alabama’s role in space exploration and the security of our nation. Further, I have supported the utilization of Alabama’s greatest resources, including its unparalleled river system and the Port of Mobile.”
Shelby said his service in the U.S. Senate would not have been possible without those who have encouraged him over the years, including his wife Annette, his family and his staff.
“Although I plan to retire, I am not leaving today,” Shelby said. “I have two good years remaining to continue my work in Washington. I have the vision and the energy to give it my all."
His departure will leave a power void — and set the stage for a chaotic race to fill the seat at a time when the national Republican Party is deeply split on its future direction after President Donald Trump's term in office.
Shelby was first elected as a conservative Democrat during the party’s waning days of power in the Deep South. In the House of Representatives, he belonged to a caucus of southern conservatives known as the boll weevils.
He was elected to the Senate in 1986 but switched to the GOP in 1994. He has spent the past two years as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, before Democrats gained control of the chamber.
“Few people have had a more consequential impact on our state than Sen. Richard Shelby," said Gov. Kay Ivey, who added, “The people of Alabama owe him a debt of gratitude.”
Shelby served in the Senate longer than any Alabamian. Former Gov. Bob Riley noted that during his decades in office, the senator helped changed the economic landscape of the state with his support for the port in Mobile and an FBI campus and Space Command headquarters in Huntsville.
“It is very seldom that you have anyone that can maneuver through the minutiae of Senate life and be as effective as he has been. ... All over the state of Alabama, he's made a tremendous difference,” Riley said.
During his time in Congress, he focused on expanding economic opportunities throughout Alabama and the country, in addition to his top priority — the security of the nation.
“Sen. Shelby’s retirement will be a huge loss to Alabama and to our nation," said Congressman Robert Aderholt. "His work and influence has been felt in every corner of our state. Alabama’s economic strength owes a lot to his leadership. I look forward to continuing to work with him the next two years on our respective Appropriations Committees to continue to serve and deliver for the people of Alabama.”
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville said Shelby is one of the most accomplished public servants in Alabama’s history.
“Alabama has been better off because of his leadership for over 40 years, and even in my short time up here, I’ve seen firsthand the tremendous amount of respect my colleagues have for him,” Tuberville said. “I’ve had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with Sen. Shelby over the past few months and pick his brain about working in the Senate and politics. But we never fail to discuss a little football, too. I look forward to working closely with Sen. Shelby over the next two years and using the remaining time as ‘film study,’ so together we can better serve Alabama.”
A list of potential GOP replacements is waiting in the wings. Possible candidates include Shelby's former chief of staff, Katie Boyd Britt, who now heads an influential business lobby and who would likely have the senator’s backing if she decided to enter the race. Secretary of State John Merrill suspended his 2020 Senate campaign when former Attorney General Jeff Sessions jumped in the race.
Rep. Mo Brooks is also expected to eye the seat. Brooks has faced criticism for his role in the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol. At a rally before the deadly riot, he told the crowd it was time for “taking down names and kicking ass” but has maintained since that he was talking about fighting at the ballot box.
Merrill said last week that he would consider a run if Shelby did not run for reelection. Brooks said he will either run for reelection to his own seat or the Senate seat in 2022.
“Sen. Shelby has had an enormous impact on Alabama and America,” Brooks said Monday. “He has been an exemplary and honorable public servant and devoted family man. I have enjoyed working with Sen. Shelby on a myriad of Alabama projects and national policy issues. I wish Sen. Shelby and his wife, Annette, the very best as they begin this next chapter in their lives together.”
— Kim Chandler with the Associated Press contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.