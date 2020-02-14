The victim of a Friday morning fatal wreck has been identified as 69-year-old Richard Brock of Athens, an official said.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West said Brock was passing a car while heading east on Swancott Road around 7 a.m. Friday when he hit a patch of ice. Brock lost control of the small pickup truck he was driving, and it struck a tree. Brock died at the scene.
Because the wreck occurred in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County, Huntsville Police Department is investigating the accident.
