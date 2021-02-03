An Elkmont woman has been identified as the victim of single-vehicle wreck Tuesday night on Sandlin Road in Limestone County.
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division said Kimberly Michele Carter, 52, was fatally injured when the 2002 Chevy Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. She was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said.
Carter, who was not wearing her seatbelt, was pronounced deceased on the scene, troopers said.
The passenger in the Silverado was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
"Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor to the crash," said Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey in a media release.
The wreck occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday on Sandlin Road near Fain Road.
ALEA troopers are investigating.
