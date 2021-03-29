An Athens man and woman have been identified as the two individuals who were struck and killed by a train Monday afternoon.
Lakerris Petty, 37, and Brandy Louise Parker, 31, were killed around 1:30 p.m., according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the two were walking on the railroad tracks just south of the McClellan Street crossing.
"The train crew did everything they could to warn the people to get off the tracks before being hit," Johnson said.
Petty and Parker were pronounced dead at the scene. Johnson said the incident remains under investigation.
