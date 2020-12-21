Athens Police are investigating the deaths of two people after an apparent shooting Monday.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the department was notified around 1 p.m. of a shooting involving two people in the 18000 block of Yarbrough Road. When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Tara Foley and 64-year-old Michael Foley, dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
"Tara was Michael's adopted daughter," Johnson said. "We currently believe Michael shot Tara, then shot himself."
Johnson said no additional information would be released at this time as the investigation continues.
