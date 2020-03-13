Editor's note: All COVID-19 updates and stories from The News Courier will be posted as breaking news. These stories will be free to all readers, regardless of subscription status. However, we encourage you to support this and future coverage by calling 256-232-2720 or visiting enewscourier.com/subscription purchasing a subscription to The News Courier.
The first patient to test positive for the coronavirus disease COVID-19 had recently returned to Alabama from a state with a known outbreak, an official said Friday.
Dr. Scott Harris, state health officer with the Alabama Department of Public Health, said in a press conference this morning that the patient is a Montgomery County resident who felt unwell after traveling out of state. Harris did not release the patient's age but did say the patient had other chronic medical problems. He further confirmed ADPH would provide the county of residence for any future patients who tested positive for COVID-19, but will not release any other identifying information in order to protect patient privacy.
Prior to March 5, Alabama was sending samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing, but it swapped to in-state testing March 6. Harris said testing generally takes 24 to 72 hours, but this case was confirmed in less than 24 hours.
Starting today, ADPH will provide weekly updates on the total numbers tested for COVID-19 by the state lab.
Screening centers
Harris explained there could be 20 to 25 screening centers dedicated to screening for COVID-19 set up throughout the state. He said more information on these sites will likely be made available next week.
Centers would likely be at or near hospitals, he said.
Those who believe they have symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, cough, trouble breathing — are encouraged to call their primary care physician, local urgent care clinic or walk-in clinic before visiting.
Routine preparedness
When asked if people need to stock up on food or other supplies just in case, Harris talked of Alabama's history of "routine preparedness." He said officials have expected a case of COVID-19 for some time now.
He admitted they don't know how far it will spread in the state, but for now, Alabamians should prepare much the same way they would for a weather event or other illness. That is, don't rush to clear the store of its milk and bread supply, but do make sure you have enough food, water and any prescription medications you take to last a few days.
Local response
Officials in Athens and Limestone County held a press conference Friday morning, before news of the positive test result broke, to discuss the steps they were taking to protect local residents and students from COVID-19.
