UPDATE:
An infant who was abducted in east Alabama was found safe Friday hours after an armed man took the car in which she was riding, authorities said.
The state issued an amber alert for 4-month-old Cambrylln Jannett Mayfield but canceled it after the child was found in an abandoned car.
The child was in the car when it was taken at gunpoint by an unknown man around 3:30 a.m. Friday in Talladega. Authorities haven’t released any possible motive, and news outlets reported they were still looking for the man.
Police Chief Jason Busby told al.com the child was with her mother and another female when a carjacking happened near a residence. He declined to release additional details.
“Initially the baby’s life is what was most important but now we’re focusing on identifying the suspect,″ Busby said.
Initial alert
An AMBER ALERT has been issued for 4-month-old Cambrylln Mayfield.
The child, who is white and has a red birth mark on the back of her neck, was inside a vehicle that was taken by gun point, according to emergency alerts.
The abductor, a male, is driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Alabama tag number 61DS546.
Cambrylln Mayfield was taken around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Dorothy Lane in Talladega. Officials with the Talladega Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said she is believed to be in "extreme danger."
Those who see the vehicle or have information should call 911 or *HP.
Contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-299-0011.
