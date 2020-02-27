A two-vehicle wreck on Alabama 53 early this morning left one dead, an official said.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed James Jermaine Love, 39, of Madison died in the accident, which occurred around 4:30 a.m. north of Coggins Road, 3 miles south of Ardmore. West said seat belts were in use.
Love was driving a 2012 Lexus ES350 when he crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder, according to Alabama Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel. Daniel said the driver of the Pathfinder was not injured, but Love was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers continue to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.