Two women were arrested Wednesday after an undercover operation and search warrant revealed they were operating an illegitimate massage establishment, according to a release from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
The release said several citizens provided information to LCSO about Asian Massage at 802 U.S. 72 West, Athens. Investigators conducted an undercover operation that led to a search warrant for the establishment.
During the search, investigators seized equipment, furniture and about $10,400 in cash. Two women — Yu Guiying, 61, and Qingying Zhang, 54 — were arrested. They are each charged with second-degree promoting prostitution.
LCSO Public Information Officer Stephen Young said the women are from China but were living in Athens. They remained Wednesday night in the Limestone County Jail. Bail has not been set.
Young said additional charges are possible. The investigation remains open.
