The Athens City Council on Monday voted to cut the city's appropriation to the Athens-Limestone Public Library by $30,000, citing concerns over its internal accounting practices.
The library requested $135,000 for fiscal year 2020. The council gave the library $130,000 for the current fiscal year. On Monday, the council approved an appropriation of $100,000.
The funding cut represented the second time this year a local government has cut the library. The Limestone County Commission voted in September to cut the library's annual appropriation from $80,000 to $50,000. County commissioners cited concerns over the library's finances as a reason for the cut.
During the work session, Council President Harold Wales read a statement concerning the decision to cut the library's funding. He cited “serious concerns about the financial management and operation of the library” as a reason for the cut. He also pointed out the library is governed by a board of trustees, which are all appointed by the City Council. He said the decision to cut the library's funding was meant to “send a message” to the five-person board.
“If the library board addresses and resolves these concerns to the council's satisfaction, the City Council will certainly consider reinstating the library's former level of funding, possible as early as midyear,” Wales said.
A few members of the audience addressed the council regarding its decision. Athens resident Kelly Range asked Wales if the decision was his of if the other three council members were in agreement.
District 1 Councilman Chris Seibert told Range he and his family had “supported the library for a long time,” and added it wasn't unprecedented for the council to withhold funding. The council cut its appropriation to Athens Main Street last year, but then restored funding mid-year.
“For me, we're leaving that open,” Seibert said. “There are a couple of stipulations we'd like to see happen.”
Library supporter Johns Davis accused the council of “putting the cart before the horse” in addressing concerns. He said the council should provide some concrete evidence library officials are misappropriating money if that is the reason given for the funding cut.
“Rumors can ruin reputations. If you take money, you're saying they're guilty and that's what I'm concerned about,” he said. “Before you penalize someone, you need to validate the concerns and complaints are true to begin with.”
Wales told Davis the board was aware of the council's issues.
“We've made them aware of these inappropriate ways to do business, and nothing has been done to correct it,” Wales said. “We're sending a message to the board — you're going to have to make sure you're accountable for every dime you spend.”
Library supporter Ken Hines asked Wales why the council didn't work out the issues with the board instead of penalizing the library itself. Since the council appoints the board members, Hines asked why the council couldn't replace board members if the issues were truly the board's fault. Wales admitted that would have been one possibility.
“Instead of penalizing the library $30,000 for what the people you appointed did wrong, why not appoint someone different and ask them to do what you want to do?” Hines asked. “I suggest you work with your board instead of punishing the library.”
Following the meeting, Library Director Paula Laurita said she was hopeful the council would reconsider restoring the library's funding. She said she did not want to have an adversarial relationship with the council or the Limestone County Commission, which also voted to reduce the library's appropriation by $30,000 over questions about the financial management of the facility.
She asked the commission and members of the council to work with the board to clear up any concerns they may have and to also attend quarterly meetings of the library board.
“If (elected officials) aren't getting something they need, we'll be happy to provide it,” Laurita said. “For every purchase we make, we have invoices and receipts.”
Other appropriations
The council approved $443,300 in appropriations for 2020, which is $8,700 less than for 2019. After the appropriations, there is a budget surplus of $3,837.
The following is a list of 2020 appropriations approved by the council at Monday's meeting:
• Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives: $10,000 (level with 2019);
• Athens-Limestone ARC: $8,000 (level with 2019);
• Athens-Limestone Beautification Board: $5,000 (level with 2019);
• Athens-Limestone Family Resource Center: $18,000 (level with 2019);
• Athens-Limestone Tourism Association: $87,000 (level with 2019);
• Athens-Limestone RSVP: $3,000 (level with 2019);
• Athens-Limestone dialysis transport: $15,000 (up $10,000 from 2019);
• Athens-Limestone Recycling Center: $58,000 (level with 2019);
• Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama $20,000 (up $15,000 from 2019);
• Houston Memorial Library: $18,000 (down $2,000 from 2019);
• Houston Memorial Library maintenance: $10,000 (level with 2019);
• Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful: $25,000 (level with 2019);
• Learn to Read Council: $8,000 (down $2,000 from 2019);
• Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama: $10,000 (level with 2019);
• Athens Main Street: $25,000 (level with 2019);
• Special events TBD: $11,300 (down $6,700 from 2019);
• Athens-Limestone Community Association: $7,000 (no appropriation in 2019); and
• S.N.Y.P. (spay and neuter program): $5,000 (level with 2019).
