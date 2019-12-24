The Athens City Council on Monday voted unanimously to override a veto by Mayor Ronnie Marks to raise the mayor's salary.
The council voted Dec. 9 to raise the pay for both the mayor and council, which represented the first such increase in 12 years. Last week, Mayor Ronnie Marks vetoed the salary increase for the mayor.
As per the ordinance approved this month, the rate of pay for City Council members will rise from $1,000 per month to $1,100 per month or $13,200 annually. The rate of pay for mayor will rise from $65,000 to $71,500. The salary increases will take effect in November 2020.
Marks said he vetoed the increase for the mayor's office because he believes the money should be spent on other needs within the city, including police and fire protection.
"Although it's $6,000, it's $6,000 the taxpayers committed to," he said. "I don't need the money and I want to pledge it in another direction."
Prior to the vote, City Council President Frank Travis read off how the pay for the Athens council and mayor compares to other cities.
Huntsville City Council members recently approved a third increase for themselves and Mayor Tommy Battle, though it's unclear if Battle will veto it as he has the previous two attempts. As of Monday, Battle's salary was $152,375, while the council president position earns $45,712.50. A regular council member earns $38,093.75.
The mayor of Decatur receives $106,631, while the Decatur City Council president receives $18,127 and council members receive $15,994. The mayor of Madison receives $109,000, while council members receive $16,600.
Like Madison, the president of the Athens City Council does not receive more than the other council members.
“We are less than every other city around here,” Travis said.
Other business
In other business, the City Council:
• Held a public hearing and then rezoned 106 acres located 1,500 feet west of U.S. 31 South on the southern side of Roy Long Road from light industrial district to high-density single family residential district. The rezoning request was made by the Cannon Family LLC and Maund Family LLC;
• Held a public hearing and then approved an off-premises beer and wine license for The Spencer Companies, doing business as Minit Man;
• Approved a liquor license for Sabor Latino Taqueria Inc.;
• Granted a special-use permit to modify equipment at 942 E. Sanderfer Road;
• Set a public hearing for Jan. 27 to review a request from the Athens City Board of Education to rezone 6 acres south of Cowart Elementary School at 1701 W. Hobbs St. from low-density residential district to high-density residential district;
• Amended the city's bituminous paving contract with Reed Contracting Services to mill, pave and stripe Lindsay Lane from the intersection of Pepper Road to U.S. 72 at a cost of $146,279; and
• Approved the purchase of furnishings and exercise equipment for the new Athens Recreation Center, now under construction on U.S. 31. The furnishings will be purchased off the state bid list for Steelcase for an estimated cost of $252,497. The exercise equipment will be purchased from Ready Fitness at an estimated cost of $141,923. Marks told the council the rec center is on schedule and he believes it will also be under budget by as much as $70,000. The estimated opening date is June 1.
