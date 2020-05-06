Officials have identified the victim of a Tuesday afternoon wreck.
Tony Ray King, 59, of Decatur was killed in the crash, which occurred around 1 p.m, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. West said the wreck occurred 1 mile east of Interstate 65 on Alabama 20 in Decatur-annexed Limestone County.
The Decatur Police Department, Decatur Fire & Rescue and First Response EMS responded to the scene. Decatur Police spokesperson Emily Long said it appeared a red Chevrolet S-10 with a single occupant was traveling westbound on Alabama 20.
“The driver of the vehicle lost control — crossing the eastbound lanes and coming to a stop in the woods south of Alabama 20," Long said.
Decatur Police Department is investigating.
