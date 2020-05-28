Authorities continue to search the Elk River for a teen reported missing Wednesday night.
Sixteen-year-old Miguel Alonso was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, brown pants and white shoes. Deputy Stephen Young, spokesperson for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, said Alonso was with two individuals fishing north of the Elk River Park Road boat launch.
Young said the group traveled from the boat launch through the woods to a bluff, and a fishing pole believed to be Alonso's was found near the location. Water in the area is up to 20 feet deep and murky, causing visibility issues for divers, Young said.
Family reported Alonso missing just before midnight Wednesday.
Rogersville Fire Department and Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad are among the agencies assisting LCSO in the search. Anyone with information on Alonso's whereabouts is asked to call 256-232-0111.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
MISSING JUVENILE: Deputies are searching for 16-year old Miguel Alonso, Hispanic male. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, brown pants, and white shoes and was bank fishing near the boat ramp at the end of Elk River Park Rd. Please call 256-232-0111 with any information. pic.twitter.com/uxSC8oiH25— Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) May 28, 2020
