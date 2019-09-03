The adult victims of Monday night's shooting have been identified by law enforcement.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Stephen Young identified the victims as 38-year-old John Sisk and 35-year-old Mary Sisk.
John Sisk is the father of the 14-year-old male suspect, while Mary Sisk is the suspect's stepmother. The name of the juvenile suspect has not been released.
The names of the minor victims have also not been released. They include a 6-year-old brother, 5-year-old sister and a 6-month-old brother.
Young said the juvenile offender has not yet been adjudicated through the system, and was being held at a juvenile detention facility. Young added it's possible the suspect may face capital murder charges.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
