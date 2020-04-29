Investigators are on the scene of a possible child stabbing in the Piney Chapel community, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
The victim is a 6-year-old boy who was transported via ambulance to a local hospital, according to LSCO Spokesman Stephen Young. Young said the boy sustained a single stab wound to the back. His condition and the circumstances that led to the stabbing are unknown at this time.
Young said the incident occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Elkton Road near Piney Chapel Road. Deputies, investigators, fire and EMS units responded to the home.
