A local teacher was arrested Friday afternoon by Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigators following allegations that he engaged in sexual activity with a student, records show.
Brody Gibson, 26, is formally charged with school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19. Limestone County Board of Education records show Gibson was an assistant football coach, head baseball coach and social studies teacher at Clements during the 2019-2020 school year.
"Today, after a report of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student surfaced at Clements High School, an investigation was conducted which resulted in the teacher being placed on administrative leave," Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse said. "The Limestone County Sheriff's Office was involved in the investigation and the teacher was taken in for questioning."
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
