One person sustained severe burns Monday in a fire at an Ardmore home, officials confirmed.
Dispatch notified fire departments about the call at 10:52 a.m., and Ardmore, Elkmont and Oak Grove volunteer fire departments responded.
The fire occurred at a home near the entrance of Hobbs Loop Road, closest to Interstate 65. Ardmore Fire Chief Tim Toone described the home as a two-story structure, but added there was “very minor damage” done to the home.
A male victim sustained second-degree burns from the neck down, according to dispatch reports. In a social media post, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the victim is 57 years old.
The man was taken by Air Evac to Vanderbilt Hospital for treatment. The News Courier was unable to check on the man's condition Monday because his name had not been released by authorities.
The fire remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the Alabama Fire Marshal's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.