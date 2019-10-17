A familiar face returns to Limestone County Schools as outgoing superintendent Tom Sisk's interim replacement.
Retired LCS assistant superintendent Mike Owens will take on the role of interim superintendent for up to 180 days while the Limestone County Board of Education searches for Sisk's permanent replacement. Board chairman Bret McGill said Owens' years of experience in education, particularly in the system, made him a great choice for the job.
"He knows the system, and we already know (him)," McGill said. "Most of us on the board were on the board when he was deputy superintendent. I think there's a lot of respect from the system employees toward him."
Owens retired from the assistant position in 2011, shortly before Sisk was hired to replace then-superintendent Barry Carroll. Owens said being tapped for the interim position was "like a shot in the arm."
"I have a deep love for Limestone County Schools after working for them for 34 years," Owens said. "... I'm very excited about (the job)."
Owens previously served as interim principal at Johnson Elementary School and as part of a task force aimed at reconciling relations with the Tanner High School community after its principal was placed on administrative leave in 2018. He said he was honored and humbled to be asked to serve students in the district even in retirement.
"Children are everything to us," Owens said. "They're the ones who so many times get left out in the decision-making. It's important to have someone who wants the best for each child. ... (interim superintendent) is a big responsibility, but I want to buy into it."
McGill said there were a few names being considered for the position, but when Owens entered the discussion, board members agreed he was the one for the job.
"He loves kids, he's honest and he's going to do a good job for us," McGill said.
Transition period
The board approved Owens as interim superintendent during its meeting Tuesday. They then voted to use the Alabama Association of School Boards to find the district's next superintendent.
McGill said the shift from Sisk to someone new will be easier with a familiar, experienced person like Owens as interim. The retired deputy super started his career as a teacher at Ardmore High School, working his way up to principal positions at Ardmore and Clements high schools before becoming assistant superintendent for the district.
"It's already going to be someone different as a superintendent," McGill said. "There will be some anxiety. ... This will be the easiest transition."
McGill explained the search for the new superintendent will include community feedback and other measures to ensure the best candidate is chosen. Owens starts as interim Nov. 1, meaning the board has May 1 to advertise, interview and select the district's new superintendent.
