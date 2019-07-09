A Rogersville woman died early Tuesday in a crash on U.S. 72 near the intersection of Dement Road, according to a press release from Alabama State Troopers.
Carla Swan, 33, was the passenger in a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee that left the road and struck several trees. The release said Swan was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred at 1 a.m. at mile marker 61, 11 miles west of Athens.
The driver of the Jeep and a second passenger were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The release said no other details were available as troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
