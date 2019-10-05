A woman found guilty of reckless manslaughter last month has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Circuit Court Judge Chad Wise handed down the sentence Friday morning to 43-year-old Christina Marie Beck of Decatur. District Attorney Brian Jones said Beck would serve at least 85% of her sentence.
“I do not know how someone gets over this type of event,” Jones said. “My only hope is that this sentence will give all of Eli’s family the closure they need.”
Beck was driving under the influence when she was involved in a crash on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. The crash killed Beck's 5-year-old son Eli, who was wearing a seat belt but was not in a child restraint.
Beck was seriously injured but recovered.
Her medical records indicated she was “intoxicated (alcohol) and under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash,” according to the incident report.
Jones said he was “extremely pleased” by the sentence handed down by Wise and added the crash a tragedy that could have been avoided. He said of all the cases he's prosecuted, this was the one that bothered him most.
“In handing down his sentence, Judge Wise recognized that Eli relied upon the person who was supposed to watch out for him the most, his mother. After already having a DUI crash the month before, Christina Beck ignored Eli’s safety and drove while impaired, which resulted in Eli’s death.
This is unacceptable in Limestone County,” Jones said in a statement. “This case demanded justice, and justice was handed down today.”
