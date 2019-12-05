The number of Limestone Countians who are eligible for food stamps has decreased over the years, and a rule set to publish today could cut that number even further.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced its final ruling Wednesday. It is one of three proposed rulings designed to save money and promote re-entry to the workforce by restricting how citizens qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and how long they can receive benefits.
"Americans are generous people who believe it is their responsibility to help their fellow citizens when they encounter a difficult stretch," said USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue in a statement. "Government can be a powerful force for good, but government dependency has never been the American dream."
Existing rules say able-bodied adults without a dependent (ABAWDs) who are between ages 18 and 49 are limited to three months of benefits in any 36-month period unless they work or participate in work training for at least 20 hours per week. However, states were given a number of exemptions that would waive the restrictions and let those adults receive benefits anyway.
In 2018, the USDA reported nearly 74% of the 2.9 million ABAWDs receiving SNAP benefits throughout the country were not working.
"With unemployment at record lows, with 7 million available job openings, work opportunities are abundant," said Rep. Mo Brooks, R-5th. "Able-bodied adults should never be allowed to vote for a living rather than work for one."
As of April 1, 2020, ABAWDs in areas where the unemployment rate is below 6% or above 120% of the national unemployment rate in the past 24 months will be ineligible for exemption. Limestone County's unemployment rate was 2.1% in September and October of this year.
That said, an area with a low unemployment rate but an insufficient number of job openings could still see residents qualify for exemptions. It was unknown at The News Courier's press deadline how many, if any, residents had received an exemption to the three-month limit.
Still, at least one member of Congress supported keeping the option available. While Brooks called it "wrong to let slackers take roughly $70 billion per year from hard-working taxpayers," Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., said it was wrong to announce cuts to food assistance when there are still many who need it.
"The administration's explanation for these cuts is that the economy is booming, so fewer folks should be getting SNAP benefits," Jones said. "But in reality, wages have been mostly stagnant for years, and regular people just aren't experiencing the same economic growth as Wall Street. Instead of letting people go hungry, we should actually take real steps to lift families in Alabama out of poverty."
Visit federalregister.gov to read the full 122-page ruling.
