Ardmore Telephone Company is making a $30.1 million investment in fiber optic broadband thanks to grants and loans from the USDA ReConnect grant program.
ATC received a combination $4.9 million grant and $4.9 million loan to install 90 miles of fiber optic broadband that will serve part of Benton County, Tennessee, and 125 miles of fiber that will serve some sections of Lincoln and Giles counties.
“We are very excited to receive these funds to ensure everyone in this region has access to the fastest, most reliable internet technology available,” says ATC Chief Executive Officer Trevor Bonnstetter. “Fiber optic broadband is a future-proof technology, and we are proud to make this investment for our community.”
The $9.8 million grant/loan combination comes on the heels of a $20.3 million loan to expand fiber in the New Market, Elkmont, Ardmore, McBurg and Minor Hill exchanges.
Bonnstetter said the recent COVID-19 health crisis has proven the need for everyone to have access to high-speed broadband internet.
“With so many working from home and students learning online, ATC is aggressively pursuing and implementing solutions to make sure our customers have the tools they need,” he said. “We are thankful that our state and local governments understand the importance of connecting rural communities to a fast, reliable broadband network.”
