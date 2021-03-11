The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday it will be extending its nationwide program that allows children ages 18 and under to receive free meals at schools through Sept. 30.
According to a release from USDA, the extension was made due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to make sure children have necessary meals during the summer months.
“USDA is extending these waivers to provide local program operators with clarity and certainty for the summer months ahead, when many children cannot access the school meals they depend on during the academic year,” the organization said. “The waivers were previously extended only through June 30, 2021.”
Athens City Schools and Limestone County Schools had some summer feeding programs for children in place before the pandemic, but the USDA program covers all the associated costs and makes sure meals are provided.
"We are pleased to learn that the USDA has extended its free meals to children through the summer," Limestone County Superintendent Randy Shearouse said. "It has been a great gift for students in our community who otherwise might not have access to regular meals. I want to commend our (Child Nutrition Program) staff for working tirelessly to ensure no student goes hungry."
Along with covering the costs of the summer meals, the program includes waivers that allow meals to be served outside of the normally required group settings and meal times and allows parents and guardians to pick up meals for students, including bulk pickups to cover multiple days.
“We will do everything we can to make sure children get access to healthy, nutritious meals, regardless of their families’ financial circumstances,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “Our child nutrition professionals are doing a heroic job ensuring kids across the country have proper nutrition throughout this public health emergency, oftentimes with limited resources. USDA is committed to providing local operators with the flexibilities and resources they need to continue offering the best meal service possible to their children, given their day-to-day realities.”
Visit www.usda.gov to learn more about the program.
“Right now, up to 12 million children are living in households where they may not always have enough to eat,” the USDA said. “These critically needed summer meals will provide relief to many children in families who have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and are fighting daily to put food on the table.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.