Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the United States Department of Agriculture is opening signups for the Conservation Reserve Program on Monday, according to a press release.
The deadline for agricultural producers to sign up for the general CRP is Feb. 28, while signup for the continuous CRP is ongoing.
Farmers and ranchers who enroll in the CRP receive a yearly rental payment for voluntarily establishing long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees (known as covers) to control soil erosion, improve water quality and develop wildlife habitat on marginally productive agricultural lands.
“The Conservation Reserve Program is one of our nation’s largest conservation endeavors and a critical tool to help producers better manage their operations while conserving natural resources,” Perdue said. “The program marks its 35-year anniversary in 2020, and we’re hoping to see one of our largest signups in many years.”
There are 22 million acres enrolled in the CRP, but the 2018 Farm Bill lifted the cap to 27 million acres. This means farmers and ranchers have a chance to enroll in the CRP for the first time or continue their participation for another term.
To enroll in the CRP, visit fsa.usda.gov/crp or contact the Limestone County FSA county office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.