Athens, AL --- Postal officials invite job seekers to learn more about delivery employment opportunities in the Athens area on Friday, August 4, from 10:00 am. to 4:00 p.m., at the Athens Post Office, 1110 W Market Street, Athens, AL 35611.
The job fair is part of the Postal Service’s 10-year plan, “Delivering for America.” Postal officials will be onsite to share information about employment opportunities in Athens, Decatur, Elkmont, Harvest, Huntsville, Killen, Lexington, Madison, Rogersville, and Toney.
“The U.S. Postal Service consistently has been named one of the most trusted brands in America,” said Alabama-Mississippi District Manager June Martindale. “Our job fairs help us build a more stable and empowered workforce.”
Currently, delivery positions include:
City Carrier Assistant (CCA) – At $19.33 per hour, a CCA delivers mail and packages on a varied schedule that may include weekends and holidays. The position requires a valid Alabama driver’s license, safe driving record, and experience with a passenger car or larger. A CCA is scheduled to work based on service needs. The position may lead to career employment.
Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) – At $19.94 per hour, an RCA will have a continuous, part-time job. This on-call position could be ideal if one is retired, self-employed, an at-home parent, an educator, night student, or if employed on an evening shift schedule. An RCA serves families and businesses in rural and suburban areas. This employee is responsible for the delivery and collection of mail, working part-time when regular carriers have scheduled days off or vacation days. An RCA also sells stamps, supplies, and money orders. An applicant must have a valid state driver's license and demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record. A personal vehicle may be required. Becoming an RCA is the first step to becoming a full-time, regular rural carrier with full benefits.
Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) – At $19.94 per hour, this employee will deliver and collect packages along routes in rural areas and will provide a variety of services to customers along an assigned route. The successful applicant may be required to provide their own vehicle for transportation. As an ARC, you may opt to provide service to your community on weekends and holidays or up to seven days each week;
whichever suits your lifestyle. If you enjoy working outdoors, while keeping your week free, this position may be a great fit for you.
For over 245 years, the U.S. Postal Service has delivered information, connected families and friends, and powered the engines of commerce and industry. The U.S. Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training, and advancement opportunities.
Career employees can earn premium long-term benefits that complement good pay. Some of the benefits include multiple health and life insurance choices, pension benefits and a Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) like a 401(k), and vacation time and sick leave.
The Postal Service is an organization that promotes largely from within, offering career development to help prepare employees achieve their professional goals. Training programs including entry-level functional job-related training, technical hands-on learning, new supervisor training, and management-to-executive level development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.