A United States Specialty Sports Association softball tournament will be held at the Florence Sportsplex to honor fallen Sheffield police officer Nick Risner. All the proceeds from the tournament will be provided to the Risner family.
Risner was one of two officers shot in the line of duty in Muscle Shoals Friday. He passed away from his injuries Saturday morning. The other officer, Max Dotson, survived.
The tournament will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday.
“It was our idea to have the tournament as a benefit to Sgt. Risner,” LeAnne Carder said, one of the organizers for the event. “We are also taking donations for his K-9 partner Whiskie.”
Jayne Clem and the Southern Vortex softball teams, who are based in Athens, will be playing in the tournament.
