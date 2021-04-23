Athens-Limestone Hospital has announced new hours for its COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic.
The hospital shared via social media that walk-in patients will now be accepted from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting next week. Appointments are not necessary, and visitors will be administered the Pfizer vaccine on a first-come, first-serve basis.
This option is available to those 16 and older only. The clinic is located at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1917 U.S. 72 West, Athens.
Those who wish to schedule, reschedule or cancel an appointment can call the ALH COVID-19 hotline at 256-262-6188.
