The two suspects arrested Sunday in connection to the septuple homicide in Morgan County were members of a new club with three of the victims, including an Athens man, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
John Michael Legg, 19, of Danville and Frederic Allen Rogers, 22, of Hartselle were arrested in Marion County, Oregon, after a nationwide alert was sent to law enforcement after the murders. Legg and Rogers each face capital murder charges connected to the shootings of seven people in Valhermoso Springs, about 18 miles east of Decatur.
"The suspected killers knew their victims, and we believe they were in a club together," Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said.
He said Legg, Rogers and victims Roger Jones Jr., Jeramy Wade Roberts, of Athens, and James Wayne Benford were all members of a new club called Seven Deadly Sins.
"We believe (the suspects) knew everyone in the house and had probably been to the house many times," Puckett said.
The murders occurred June 4 in the 500 block of Talucah Road. Deputies responded to a 911 call about gunshots in the area and arrived to find a house on fire. After putting the fire out, deputies found seven victims — four male adults, two female adults and a female juvenile — dead in the home.
A dog was also found killed in the home.
Though little information was released at the time, MCSO has remained adamant that there was no threat to other residents in the area and the attack was targeted. Puckett said Monday that Rogers and Legg were persons of interest from virtually the start of the investigation, but they became suspects as the investigation continued, with arrest warrants being obtained Friday.
They were arrested Sunday during a traffic stop in Oregon, where Puckett said one of the suspects has familial ties.
More information on the murders, the suspects and their connection to the victims and Seven Deadly Sins will come out in the trial, Puckett said, adding the investigation is still active.
MCSO extended a special note of appreciation to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, the North Alabama Violent Crime Task Force, North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force and the U.S. Attorney's office for their assistance with the investigation.
