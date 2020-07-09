The Von Braun Center in Huntsville has announced the Mars Music Hall Local Lineup Series, a free concert series featuring local artists beginning Friday in Mars Music Hall that will follow state guidelines for social distancing and entertainment venue protocols.
The Mars Music Hall Local Lineup Series aims to provide a great place to see live local music performed in the new state-of-the-art venue.
“We’re excited about the Mars Music Hall Local Lineup Series for several reasons,” Steve Maples, executive director of the VBC, said. “Not only does it provide a unique experience for both the guests and the local artists who are performing, but it also serves as a way to expose more of the community to Mars and our new restaurant Rhythm on Monroe. We’re encouraging use of both facilities while guests are here during the Local Lineup Series by allowing drinks to be carried between each venue.”
Kicking off the Mars Music Hall Local Lineup Series will be talented local artist Josh Allison Band on Friday, with the artist for Saturday to be announced soon. The series will continue the following weekend with 5ive O’Clock Charlie on Friday, July 17, and every weekend after with additional local artists being announced at later dates on the Mars Music Hall and Von Braun Center websites and social media.
The end date for the series is not set.
“Recently, we’ve seen an increase in events like graduations, dance recitals and even a few public expos. What we haven’t seen come back yet are the entertainment events – specifically concerts,” Maples said. “We know that our community wants to get back to some normalcy — what’s more normal than seeing a concert?”
Mars Music Hall changed the landscape of the Huntsville music scene when it first opened in January. With its open floor plan and balcony overlooking an oversized stage, the setting offers great acoustics for a variety of events, from concerts to comedy acts and everything in between.
For the Local Lineup Series, round tables of eight will be set up downstairs, with seating upstairs reorganized and limited to accommodate the 6-foot social distancing guidelines. Seating is limited to 300 guests.
“Keeping our guests safe by providing a clean venue is our top priority. We want to make sure the community knows we’re strictly following state guidelines regarding COVID-19," Maples said.
Each venue is set up for less than half capacity, he said, with plans to clean and sanitize the facility before, during and after each event. Staff who interact with guests will wear masks, and hand sanitizer will be available in all areas of the VBC.
Each local show in the series will begin at 7 p.m. and last until approximately 10 p.m. The bars inside Mars will be open, and guests will be encouraged to migrate between Mars and Rhythm on Monroe.
Rhythm, aptly named for the different types of musical performances hosted at the VBC on the corner of Clinton Avenue and Monroe Street, serves fresh urban fare, craft brews, a curated wine list, and handmade cocktails. The restaurant offers seating downstairs in the dining room, outside on the covered patio or upstairs on the rooftop bar with views overlooking Big Spring Park.
“Rhythm is the perfect spot for a pre-show dinner, after-show cocktails or just a great dining spot after work," Maples said. "The word is quickly spreading about Huntsville’s hot new restaurant and rooftop bar.”
For additional information about the Mars Music Hall Local Lineup, visit www.marsmusichall.com or follow @marsmusichall on Facebook and Instagram. For information and to view the menu at Rhythm on Monroe, visit www.rhythmonmonroe.com or follow @rhythmonmonroe on Facebook and Instagram.
