A vehicle was shot but no person was injured in a shooting reported Sunday night in Athens.
About 11 p.m., Athens Police Department received a call about a vehicle being shot at the BP convenience store at U.S. 72 and Hine Street, Police Chief Floyd Johnson said in a press release Monday afternoon.
The driver told officers she and her friends were at BP when her former boyfriend started an argument. As the driver and her friends drove from the parking lot, their vehicle was shot several times, Johnson said.
No one was injured, but officers found four gunshot holes in the vehicle, the chief said.
As of Monday afternoon, no one had been charged.
The incident remains under investigation, Johnson said.
