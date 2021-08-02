A jury of 10 women and two men on Monday found Limestone Sheriff Mike Blakely guilty of only some of the 10 charges of which he'd been accused.
Blakely was convicted of two felonies — one theft, one use of position for personal gain. He was found not guilty on the other eight charges.
Blakely had been indicted on 13 counts, including thefts totaling $11,000 and multiple ethics violations, though three of the charges had been dismissed since the 2019 indictment. Jurors heard testimony and reviewed evidence presented over the last two weeks before deciding the sheriff was only guilty of some of the crimes of which he'd been accused.
Blakely has been sheriff since 1983. With 10 consecutive terms won, he holds the records for longest-running elected official in Limestone County and longest-running sheriff in Alabama.

