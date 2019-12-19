Most animal experts say the holiday season isn't the best time to adopt a dog or cat, but some shelters can be overpopulated at the end of the year, prompting desperate pleas. Fortunately, the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter isn't having that problem.
Dr. Robert Pitman of Limestone Veterinary Clinic said the shelter, located behind his clinic on U.S. 72, isn't overrun right now. He credited the efforts of shelter employees and supporters, who have been taking van-loads of animals to other parts of the southeast in an effort to keep the population down.
“They made two transports (Tuesday) night — one to Jasper and one southeast of Birmingham,” Pitman said. “They're running day and night trying to get them out of here.”
Some dogs that aren't taken in by regional rescues wind up being taken by rescues in northern states.
Pitman said the shelter isn't a rescue, and it's only required to keep an animal for seven days.
“The kill rate has gone way down, but we're still struggling,” he said.
That's not to say there are no dogs in the shelter. Pitman said there are some dogs who have been there a month or two waiting on a forever home.
What the shelter has more than enough of right now is cats.
“The cats are coming out of the woodwork,” Pitman said. “Some days we get 30 to 35 in here.”
Right time of year?
For those who want to adopt a pet during the holiday season, Pitman recommended a few tips:
• Be sure you can afford it: “It costs at least $1,000 a year to maintain one,” he said;
• Know your space: Pitman also recommended giving consideration to square footage. For example, he said, don't adopt a Great Pyrenees if you live in a 700-square-foot apartment; and
• Make sure you want it: “Be realistic about your wants and needs,” he said. “If you factor in all those things, come get one.”
No kissing
If a cute puppy with a big red bow would make your Christmas bright, just refrain from kissing it on the mouth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced 30 people in 13 states had contracted an antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Campylobacter, from puppies at pet stores.
No cases have been reported in Alabama, but cases have been reported in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida. Four people have required hospitalization.
The illnesses occurred between Jan. 6 and Nov. 10.
The CDC said 21 of 24 people infected said they had contact with a puppy, and 15 of the 21 said the contact occurred at a pet store. Twelve of the 15 said contact occurred at Petland, a national pet store chain, and five of those 12 were Petland employees.
Pitman said he wasn't surprised by the bacterial infections because puppies carry a strain of bacteria in their mouths that human don't need in theirs.
“Every time I see someone kiss a puppy on the mouth, I say, 'You shouldn't be doing that,'” he said. “Don't be giving a puppy a bite of your sandwich and then take a bite.”
The CDC recommends washing your hands after touching a puppy and ensuring food and drink are kept in a safe area away from a puppy. Pet owners should also wash their hands immediately after cleaning up puppy pee or poop.
Visit https://bit.ly/2S66Vdz for more information about the bacteria and safety precautions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.